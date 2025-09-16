MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company reported that there was a school bus crash on on John J. Williams Highway near Autumn Road on Sept. 16.
Officials say the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Sussex County Paramedics were notified to a rear-end collision. The school bus hit the back of a Buick Encore.
There were forty children on the bus, with no injuries. The bus driver refused EMS assistance.
Officials say protocol was followed and school district personnel were notified.
The volunteer fire co. says the Delaware State Police are investigating.