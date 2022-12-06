MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus.
DSP says the bus driver did not see a 2108 Ford F-150 in front of it, which was stopped to make a left turn onto Laurel Rd. The bus hit the back of the Ford then swerved off the roadway into a ditch and overturned.
There were no injuries reported.