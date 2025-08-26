WICOMICO COUNTY - The Maryland Department of Transportation is working towards its Serious About Safety initiative. Wicomico County Public Schools is jumping on that bus.
According to MDOT, the Serious About Safety initiative builds upon the important safety programs already underway.
"We are in partnership with that initiative," said Desmond Hughes, the Director of Transportation Services for Wicomico County Public Schools. "We work with our local law enforcement partners and we report any school bus red light violators to those law enforcement partners. So we collaborate with the state local officials accordingly."
Hughes also said that getting a positive bus experience in the morning sets a good tone for the students to start their school day off right. He also mentioned an easy solution to many school bus accidents.
"We've seen an uptick in and an increase in distracted driving, motorists who are doing things other things besides focusing on driving and the traffic part, changing traffic patterns," said Hughes. "Many times in their school bus involved accidents, the motorist who, aside from our driver or the school bus driver, simply stated they didn't see the school bus. And that's because of nothing but, distracted driving, because certainly it's a big yellow school bus, easily to be seen in any type of weather."
Here is MDOT's Quick Guide for when to stop for school busses:
Quick Guide: When to Stop for School Buses
- Flashing yellow lights mean the school bus is preparing to stop. Drivers should use extreme caution, slowing with the bus and preparing to stop, as children may enter the roadway unexpectedly.
- Flashing red lights and extended stop-arm requires all drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from the bus. During this period, children will be getting on or off the bus.
- Drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop, regardless of lane count or road type, or a central turning lane.
- Drivers traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical median barrier (such as grass, dirt, or a guardrail).
- Remain stopped until the stop signal and flashing lights are off and the bus begins to move again.
For more about MDOT's Serious About Safety initiative, click here.