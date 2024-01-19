Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&