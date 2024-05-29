SEAFORD, DE - As the start of recreational marijuana sales in Delaware approaches, municipalities in Sussex County are taking steps to prepare. At last nights City Council meeting, a first reading of an ordinance was held that would permit two marijuana shops within city limits. While the first reading did not result in any official decisions, a public hearing on the ordinance is now scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th, in Seaford.
Seaford Mayor Matt MacCoy emphasized the importance of readiness given the potential changes to pot regulation at the national level.
"Decisions made at the federal level will have ramifications and a trickle-down effect for the city of Seaford," MacCoy said. "We’re preparing ourselves as far as what does our code have to say? These are things we didn’t have to consider before, what parameters we're gonna take here, so if it goes a certain way we're ready to handle it."
The proposed ordinance outlines several regulations, including restrictions on hours of operation, architecture, loitering, lighting, and litter removal. It would also confine marijuana businesses to the C-2 Highway Commercial District, located off Route 13, where a medical marijuana dispensary already operates.
Mayor MacCoy stressed the importance of community feedback in the decision-making process, and encouraged attendance at the public hearing,
"The city works for our residents, so we want to hear from them, how they feel about the matter, and from there we’ll walk it through one way or another," he said.