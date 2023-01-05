SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come.
Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going to revitalize the decades old shopping center. Rob Herrera, a partner with 9th Street Development Company, will oversee the project.
Businesses like Sal's Italian Restaurant and the Payless Cigarette Outlet have remained in the shopping center for years, despite its decline. On Thursday, workers expressed their excitement and wishful thinking.
"In a dream world, I would say like a Target would be what I really want to see, like a big shopping area," says Luigi Carannante. "But I think this far off the highway, it's not really a possibility, so I would think stuff that isn't easily replaceable."
Jessica Szymanski visited the shopping center with her family when she was a child and now works there.
"I'm hoping for a medical place, an ice cream place, maybe an office for school for kids," says Szymanski.
Next Tuesday at 7 p.m., developers will share their goals for the Nylon Shopping Center with the Seaford Town Council. The community is encouraged to come out and hear the plans for themselves at that meeting.