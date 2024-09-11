SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford City Council will discuss potential new regulations for election signs at their council meeting on Wednesday night.
The first reading of the potential city code update will be discussed at the 7pm meeting.
Currently, the section of city code the council will be discussing does not mention election signs.
The potential update listed on the city council agenda instructs that election signs will only be placed on private property with the permission of the owner.
It would also regulates election signs to only be up within 30 days before or after an election.
Finally, the potential update would also regulate signs around polling locations, including removal within 24 hours after polls close.
Ashley Truitt works in Seaford, and lives nearby.
She said needing permission to place campaign signs is important.
"With the wrong signs or the wrong person, you know, making assumptions is definitely not a good thing," Truitt said.
However, Truitt also said that limiting signs to 30 days before an election feels constricting.
"The earlier you can start to build the louche with, like, whatever it is you're trying to promote the better," Truitt said. "Especially if you're trying to like, you know, get people on your side."
Raymond Adkins, a barber in Seaford, shared similar worries.
"A candidate needs more than 30 days to put signs out front," Adkins said. "That don't give you much time to get your message out there and your name for such a big county."
However, Adkin said that cleaning up signs within 30 days after an election is over would be a positive addition.
No decision on the proposed election sign regulation has been made. The council will discuss the first reading of the code addition tonight.