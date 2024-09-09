SEAFORD, DE - Some members of Seaford's Community Garden expressed concern over people picking from private garden's without permission.
Founder Cassandra Dayton said they've seen people picking from private, rented gardens, rather than the public one. She said this is frustrating for these members.
"I know these families waited all year, and they started these plants by seed, and waited that 65-70 days for that cucumber or tomato to grow and then they come down here and it's not here," Dayton said.
Dayton said she hopes to clear any confusion between the garden's various sections and their uses.
The front garden, located at 214 High Street, is the Veterans Garden, which offers free plots to local veterans.
Further down the road behind the Veterans Garden, Dayton said the community rental garden sits on the left, and the public Giving Garden sits on the right.
"We are having signs that are a little more specific to which each garden is so that if we're not here they can read it and figure out on their own the details of what each garden is providing," Dayton said.
Nadine Rieken rents one of the private plots, as well as volunteers with the group.
She said someone picked from her garden without permission, and that it was disappointing to see.
"If it's not yours don't touch it, and if you do need help just ask us. If you need food, ask us," Reiken said.
Dayton agreed. She said the mission of the garden is to provide for the community.
Dayton said the public Giving Garden has donated 930 pounds of food locally since it's opening in March.
"And that is where, if somebody needs food, they are welcome to come down, pick some weeds out of the ground, and take enough food for their family for the evening," Dayton said. "We just ask not to be greedy so we have a bulk to be able to give to these organizations."
Dayton said this is the first issue they've had with this, and that she hopes the community continues to respect their space moving forward.
Dayton said the garden has no plans of installing any security cameras, or heightening security.
"We can't control everything, and the world isn't perfect," Dayton said. "We don't want to put up security gates and systems. We want it to be open, and free, and positive."
Dayton said the neighboring homes, who are members of the garden, offer enough security as is.
Overall, Dayton said the community response to their concerns has been supportive on social media. She said she hopes the group will continue to grow strongly.
According to Dayton, the group is looking positively towards upcoming events. Namely, their Fall Festival on October 12th, which she says will be expanded from last year.
Dayton also said the group is always in need of more volunteers and members. For those looking to get involved, visit seafordgarden.org.