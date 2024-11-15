SEAFORD, Del. -- More development and revitalization could soon be coming to Seaford with the approval of a five year extension on the city's Downtown Development District designation.
The City of Seaford was chosen for the state-led program in January 2015, along with Dover and Wilmington. The state created the program to spur economic growth, build stable communities, and revitalize failing areas.
At Tuesday's Seaford City Council meeting, economic development director Trisha Newcomer said since 2015, the city had more than $31 million in private investments in less than an 85-acre area.
"To see downtown go from almost a 95 percent vacancy, to now we can't find commercial property downtown, that's huge," says Newcomer.
Newcomer says Seaford will now maintain its Downtown Development District designation through January 2030. This means the city will continue to receive support for development on High Street and beyond. Newcomer added that city officials can apply for one more extension.
The announcement is great news for many in town.
"I think it boosts the interest in the Downtown and the city," says Tammy Kearney. "It seems we're having other improvements throughout the town with the Nylon Capital Center that's being revitalized. So, it's doing a lot for the image of the city."