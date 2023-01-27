SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a report of someone firing shots into an occupied home in Seaford early Friday morning.
Troopers responded to the 8000 block of Nylon Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired at around 12:20 a.m. When they arrived troopers contacted a 19-year-old woman who said that her home had been struck by gunfire.
The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No one inside the home was injured.
Troopers recovered several shell casings from the roadway but there is no suspect information available, and police said the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. LaPlaca at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the DSP or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.