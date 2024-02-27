SEAFORD — The City of Seaford is aiming to breathe new life into an abandoned property that sits on prime real estate along the Nanticoke River; The old Seaford Power Plant. The City, and the property owner and developer David Perlmutter, are aiming to turn the plant into vibrant waterfront destination.
If you've strolled along the Nanticoke River, you've likely seen the remnants of the plant. Since its closure in the early 2000s, the property has fallen into disrepair, overgrown, and gutted - sitting directly on the gateway to the city from Blades and lying just a stone's throw from City Hall.
Trisha Newcomer, Seaford's Director of Economic Development and Community Relations, says it would be a major step in the continued process of revamping downtown.
"Downtown has seen a rebirth and a huge transformation in many of the buildings. It's one of the last remaining, and for the community, we want to be able to get people down to the river and enjoy it and provide those opportunities," she said.
However, the property requires decontamination, and the city is seeking an EPA 'brownfield' grant to fund the cleanup. The grant is designated for areas such former industrial sites, gas stations, and other old buildings that may have contamination left over. The grant does not fund new construction, just prepares it for such.
Yet, neither the city nor the property owner can directly access the grant, says Newcomer.
"The grant is only available to non-profit or government agencies, and he as the developer can't access that fund, and us as the previous owner of the power plant can't access those funds."
At the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday night, council members plan to request assistance from Sussex County Council to apply for the grant.
Perlmutter, who also owns the new Residences at River Place, says proposed plans for the site include restaurants, shopping spaces, apartments, and boat docks, transforming the dilapidated plant into a vibrant hub for the growing community.
Ray Adkins, a longtime barber in downtown Seaford, thinks revitalizing the riverfront would mean a significant boom for the city.
"It's gonna help downtown Seaford, we need a draw like that, that would be the anchor of downtown, and why not use and utilize the waterfront property, it's a wonderful idea," he remarked.
With ambitious plans in mind, Seaford awaits the support needed to breathe new life into its waterfront.