SEAFORD, DE - A Seaford man was arrested Friday night for assault and other charges after a brief foot chase.
A Seaford Police Officer observed a subject riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and then going northbound in the southbound lane of Front Street in Seaford. The rider had no light on their bicycle. The officer activated his emergency equipment, and the subject began to flee from the officer on the bicycle.
The subject, identified as Schweitzer Dessin of Seaford, got off the bicycle and fled on foot down west on King Street and through several properties to Market Street. During the pursuit, the officer following Dessin fell and injured their leg - but continued to pursue him.
Dessin was located in the Poplar Street and Arch Street area by a responding Seaford Officer and was taken into custody.
A search conducted by officers located bags of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.
During the foot pursuit, two responding Seaford Police Units were involved in a vehicle collision in the area of Market Street and 3rd Street in Seaford. One of the patrol vehicles in that collision struck a residence, causing damage. The occupants in that home were not injured.
The officer injured in the foot pursuit as well as the two officers involved in the vehicle collision were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.
Schweitzer Dessin was charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Assault
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Riding a Bike on a Sidewalk
-Riding a Bike without a Headlight
Dessin was committed to SCI on a $5600 secured bond.