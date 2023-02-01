SEAFORD, Del. - Police say the suspect is facing felony charges after approaching a family and trying to buy their child.
The Seaford Police Department say on Jan. 29 a suspect approached a family at a business in Seaford Village Shopping Center. Police say the suspect asked to "purchase" a child and grabbed the child by the arm.
Authorities say the suspect was chased away by a family member. Patrol Officers identified and located the suspect a short time later.
Habiel Calixte, 36, of Seaford was arrested for second degree criminal solicitation (felony), dealing in children (felony), and other related charges.
Calixte was presented to JP Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on secured bond, pending a future court appearance.
Anyone with information on similar incidents involving Calixte are asked to contact the Seaford Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (302)-629-6648.