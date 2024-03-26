SEAFORD, DE - A Seaford man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding.
On Friday (March 22), an officer of the Seaford Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on W. Stein Highway. Officials say upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
SPD say officials determined that the driver and sole occupant, Andre West, was under the age of 21. The investigation led to the recovery of approximately 549.9 grams (over 1 pound) of marijuana, a digital scale, and around $300.
Andre West was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Seaford Police Department where he was charged with the following:
-Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Speeding and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration
West was presented to a Judge from Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $6,202 unsecured bond.