Seaford Man Arrested on DUI, Gun, and Drug Charges

SEAFORD, DE - Police arrested a man after he was found unconscious in his car on the Woodland Ferry.
On Oct. 29, Delaware State Police arrested 51-year-old Leslie Riggleman, Jr. of Seaford. Trooper say around 4:20 p.m., they responded to Woodland Ferry Road in Seaford for a report of a Mazda Protégé on the ferry with a male driver that appeared to be unconscious.
When troopers arrived, the driver, later identified as Leslie Riggleman, Jr., was being evaluated by EMS and refused medical treatment. Troopers reportedly observed multiple signs of impairment. Riggleman was taken into custody without incident.
During a search of Riggleman and the Mazda, troopers say they found approximately 1.17 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a shotgun. Trooper say Riggleman had two previous DUI-related convictions.
Riggleman was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,500 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence, 3rd Offense (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia