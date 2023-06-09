SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man for alleged possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and suspected heroin after a months-long investigation.
Police say they began their investigation into James May, 52, in February of 2023 when a hunter in Georgetown alerted them to large bags buried near Asbury Road west of Raccoon Ditch Road. The buried bags reportedly contained over 1.6 pounds of cocaine about 6,540 smaller baggies of suspected heroin.
Further investigation reportedly linked the bags to May, and a car associated with May was searched the next day. In the car, police say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, and 277 more baggies of heroin.
On Wednesday, June 7th, May was found driving a different car on Coastal Highway near Shady Road in Lewes. Police stopped and arrested him, while a search of the car revealed yet more cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and over $1,600 is suspected drug dealing profits, according to police.
May has been charged with the following crimes:
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 6 counts
He was arraigned and committed on $119,000 secured bond.