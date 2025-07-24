GAVEL

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - On July 23rd, 2025, 29-year-old Logan Littleton of Seaford, DE was convicted by a Wicomico County jury of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Office of the Wicomico County State's Attorney.

The office says Littleton sexually abused a minor in his household under the age of 10 from 2014 through 2015.

Prosecutors say sentencing has been deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentencing investigation and mental health assessment of Littleton. He will remain in custody until sentencing.

Littleton was previously convicted in 2017 of armed robbery and the use of a firearm and sentenced to 15 years in the Division of Corrections for a 2016 shootout at the Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, MD. All but 10 years of that sentence were suspended, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

Logan Littleton

Office of the Wicomico County State's Attorney