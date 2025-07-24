WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - On July 23rd, 2025, 29-year-old Logan Littleton of Seaford, DE was convicted by a Wicomico County jury of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Office of the Wicomico County State's Attorney.
The office says Littleton sexually abused a minor in his household under the age of 10 from 2014 through 2015.
Prosecutors say sentencing has been deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentencing investigation and mental health assessment of Littleton. He will remain in custody until sentencing.
Littleton was previously convicted in 2017 of armed robbery and the use of a firearm and sentenced to 15 years in the Division of Corrections for a 2016 shootout at the Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, MD. All but 10 years of that sentence were suspended, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.