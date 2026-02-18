SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man on burglary and other charges after they say he stole refrigerators from multiple homes under construction in Sussex County.
According to investigators, DSP responded to several reported burglaries in September 2025 in which the suspect entered the incomplete homes and either removed or attempted to remove refrigerators. Police say the incidents frequently resulted in damage to the homes as the suspect cut the refrigerators’ water lines.
Georgetown Police and Seaford Police were also investigating similar incidents, according to DSP.
Investigators say they determined a suspect and a Honda CRV had been seen at several of the crimes, and police were able to identify James Deshields, 57, of Seaford, as the suspect.
Deshields was arrested on Sept. 23 in an unrelated matter. Police say they compared Deshields’ DNA to evidence collected at the burglary scenes, and the Division of Forensic Science provided a report earlier this month linking Deshields to the crimes.
Deshields was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and charged with the following before he was released on a $27,500 unsecured bond:
-Burglary Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
-Theft $1500 or Greater (Felony) – 3 counts
-Attempted Theft $1500 or Greater (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Resisting Arrest
-Criminal Mischief Under $1000 – 3 counts
-Criminal Trespass Second Degree