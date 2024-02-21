SEAFORD, DE– The Seaford Museum announced it will host an exclusive exhibit entitled “Eastern Shore League: 1922-1949” during the spring sports season.
The exhibit will open to Seaford Historical Society Members in a Preview Event March 1 at 6 p.m. and it will open to the public March 2 at 1 p.m.
The display will feature artifacts from baseball historian Mike Lambert’s collection. Lambert will be present for tours, stories and book signings on opening day, March 9, March 16, March 23 and other dates to be announced.
The Eastern Shore League saw competition between teams from across the peninsula
The exhibit will run until May 31 during regular museum hours, according to the Seaford Historical Society’s website.
Tickets to the baseball exhibit, excluding the full museum, will cost $3. Children under 12 and those wearing baseball uniforms will be admitted free of charge, according to the site.