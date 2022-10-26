SEAFORD, Del. -- Bioenergy Development Company, LLC proposed to expand it's Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford to turn more poultry waste into natural gas and compost. The proposal has gained strong opposition from environmental advocates and some local neighbors, whereas others support the facility's expansion.
Jacqueline Kohut, who has lived in her home near the center for four years now, says she believes the compost operations creates harsh pollutants in the air and water.
"It's sad," says Kohut. "I really don't care to have it here."
Environmentalist groups held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to protest the project and express their concerns.
"Factory farms are a serious threat to our climate and water," says Greg Layton for Food and Water Watch. "So called biogas refineries are not a solution here or anywhere. They only bring more harm."
In a press release Bioenergy Devco emphasized, "The Bioenergy Innovation Center will help reduce pollution in the surrounding community and along the Delmarva, by taking protein processing waste and other products and converting them into clean, renewable fuels and healthy soil additives. Each year, the anaerobic digestion process will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 19,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road annually."
DNREC hosted a virtual public hearing on Monday, Oct. 26 at 6p.m. to give the public a chance to make comments on the matter.
Despite concerns from many neighbors, there are some that do support the facility's expansion.
"It'll bring more jobs to the area for one," says Harold Insley. "And it gives them more room to do their job a lot better with more stuff coming in. All in all, it's just good for the community I believe."
A big expansion could mean big business, but it's bringing along with it some big concerns in Sussex County.