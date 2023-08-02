SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department announced three arrests after a burglary and vehicle pursuit this morning.
Officers responded to the Stoney Brooke Apartment complex around 6:30 a.m. today to investigate reports of three suspicious individuals dressed in all black and wearing full-face masks.
According to reports, the first arriving officer saw one person matching the description walking through a field toward a vehicle and carrying a bag. The officer activated the emergency lights as the individual fled in the car, prompting a chase.
The pursuing officer followed the car as it traveled at high speeds and passed other vehicles in a no-passing zone. All three individuals exited the car when it stopped at the end of Mellin Road and subsequently dispersed. Delaware State Police joined efforts to locate the three.
Units were notified that a witness saw the group flee from behind the Express Liquor Store, and were also advised that someone wearing all black and a ski mask was knocking on doors in the area and asking for rides. Officers identified and detained the subject, a juvenile.
A Seaford officer then found and detained the other two individuals, one juvenile and one adult man, later identified as Joshua Singh.
According to a press report, further investigation revealed the three had burglarized the Express Liquor Store in the Seaford Market Place, removing several bottles of liquor and cash from the closed shop.
Police say they obtained arrest warrants for all three involved on the following charges:
- Burglary Second Degree
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Alcohol Under 21
The juvenile who allegedly drove the vehicle was also charged with various motor vehicle infractions from the pursuit.
The two juveniles were released to their parents and Singh was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $11,500 bond, according to the press release.