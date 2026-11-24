SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting reported Nov. 20.
Police identified the suspect as Carlos Juan-Green of Seaford. A warrant was obtained Nov. 23 charging him with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and breach of conditions of bond.
All four charges are felonies.
Police say Juan-Green should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 and not approach him.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Seaford. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645 or submit an anonymous tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. Tips can also be sent by text by including the keyword and message to 274637.