SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice has indicted a Seaford police officer on multiple charges including a felony after they say he brandished his handgun during a traffic-related argument while he was off-duty.
According to the DOJ, on August 23rd, Kyle Linville, 38, was having mechanical trouble while trying to park his truck and attached trailer in a driveway on Oak Road in Bridgeville, leaving both lanes of the road blocked. Another car attempted to pass, leading to an argument between Linville and the other driver. The DOJ says Linville then yelled obscenities at the victim, scratched the paint on the other vehicle, verbally threatened the victim, and pointed his gun at him.
The Department of Justice says Linville was off-duty at the time and did not tell the victim he was a police officer.
“On or off duty, police officers are sworn to protect,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “As a trained police officer, the Defendant should have known better. This is a matter of law as much as one of common sense: you should never point a gun at anyone unless you plan to shoot. We will hold him accountable.”
The City of Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft tells the DOJ they are aware of the indictment and have suspended Linville.
Linville is charged with Aggravated Menacing, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief. According to Seaford’s official website, Linville was promoted to Sergeant within the Police Department in September of 2021.