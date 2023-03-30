SEAFORD, Del. -- Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft recommended speed bumps and other traffic calming measures be installed on Magnolia Dr. and Nylon Blvd. following complaints from neighbors about speeding.
In the March 14th Seaford City Council Meeting, the council approved Chief Craft's recommendation.
Now three speed bumps will be installed at an equal distance on Magnolia Dr., along with a gate at the front of the Belle Ayre subdivision. Eight speed bumps will be installed on Nylon Blvd. - four on the southbound street and four on the northbound street.
"With the rise of fatal crashes in the state and here in Seaford alone, we have to do different things besides just enforce the traffic laws," says Seaford Police Deputy Chief Michael Rapa. "You can't do the same thing over and over again and expect different results, so this is one of those ways."
Neighbors, like Carl Brannock who lives on Magnolia Dr., says the speed bumps are much needed. For a year, he has observed drivers speeding past his home and disregarding the 15mph speed limit.
"Everybody comes through and zooms," says Brannock. "Of course it's not everybody, but the majority are speeding. Speed bumps would be welcome, even if they put in the speed cameras, I wouldn't have a problem with that."
Fellow resident, Laura Makray, who walks along Nylon Blvd. weekly, agrees that the speeding is out of hand.
"They definitely are going way beyond 25mph," says Makray. "I'd say 35, 40mph if not more. It'd be a good idea for cameras just to show how many people are actually speeding and once a vehicle is recognized, even if you don't recognize the driver, that's a deterrent."
According to police, there is currently not a set date for when the speed bumps will be installed, however, a contractor with the city will take on the job during other street improvements.