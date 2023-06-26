SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department administered a search warrant at about 6 a.m.. on June 26, 2023 in relation to a shots fired incident that occurred earlier this month.
The Dover Police Department SORT Team aided the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division with the pursuit of the search warrant.
Police say the incident occurred on Chandler Street and the surrounding area.
No suspects were apprehended in the conduction of the search warrant. This investigation is still active.
Information regarding this incident can be given to the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division by contacting 302-629-6648.