SEAFORD, Del. -- Seaford Police plan to make recommendations to city officials for traffic calming measures on Nylon Boulevard Extended after getting complaints of safety concerns from several residents.
"It's crazy," says resident Travis Patton. "We have kids who go up and down the sidewalks, and I feel for them. I worry about their safety. I won't let my son come out in the front yard. It's that bad."
He says he often sees the same cars driving above the 25 mph speed limit.
"There's kids in the area," says Patton. "You need to just think cautiously. We also need to address why these people are speeding up and down here because I can hear them at one and two in the morning. They are racing down here."
Nearby resident Cinni Cummings says she fears getting hit.
"I was delivering flowers, and the reason why I quit is because of the unsafe drivers out there," says Cummings. "One time, the police used a radar, and it showed that some drivers were going 85 miles an hour in the residential district."
Seaford Police tell WBOC they are still analyzing the results of that speed study to help guide them in finding the most effective solutions.
"Every stretch of every road is different," says Justice. "We look at a bunch of different techniques and factors, including speed bumps, but it might also include stop signs and speed signs."
Seaford Chief of Police Marshall Craft is scheduled to recommend traffic calming measures for Nylon Boulevard Extended at the next Seaford City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 10.