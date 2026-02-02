Seaford Police

SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced a new program to offer neighbors peace of mind while they’re away from home.

Police say a new vacation watch program will allow Seaford residents to request officers to check in on their properties when out of town. 

Those interested in taking advantage of the vacation watch can visit this link or the City of Seaford homepage to request the service. The Seaford Police Department says residents will then get an automatic email letting them know when their home has been checked. 

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you