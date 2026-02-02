SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced a new program to offer neighbors peace of mind while they’re away from home.
Police say a new vacation watch program will allow Seaford residents to request officers to check in on their properties when out of town.
Those interested in taking advantage of the vacation watch can visit this link or the City of Seaford homepage to request the service. The Seaford Police Department says residents will then get an automatic email letting them know when their home has been checked.