SEAFORD - The Seaford School District has announced new security measures, including the requirement for students in grades 6-12 to use clear backpacks and the purchase of additional weapon detection systems.
In a statement, the district Superintendent Dr. Sharon B. DiGirolamo explained that the clear bag decision came after community feedback and discussion, with safety at the forefront. The district will also be purchasing four new weapon detection systems, with two to be used daily at Seaford High School.
The statement went on to say that the district will provide more information throughout the summer, including details on the purchasing of affordable clear bags and potential exceptions for small pouches.
Jennetta Thomas Sobers, whose children attend Seaford schools, is supportive of the clear backpack policy.
"We have to think about safety first. There are so many things happening in schools today. Kids are taking chances, trying to see what they can do. I believe the clear backpack is just an awesome idea," she said.
Some like Nenie Jones say it feels like a step too far,
"I think it’s a little bit ludicrous. It’s like an invasion of privacy. When I was going to school, we didn’t have to go through that. I just don’t think it’s right," she said.
Others are just saddened by the necessity of these measures,
"I’m very sad, but by more than just backpacks. The world has changed where our kids just aren’t safe anymore, even at school, even at church, even at home, wherever. I just hope we can keep them safe," said Nevada Johnson.