MILFORD, Del. - A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of two Milford schools Monday.
Milford Police say the district received an emailed threat on the morning of Nov. 3 targeting Milford Central Academy. Officers evacuated both the academy and nearby Milford High School as a precaution. Police say K-9 units swept both campuses and declared them safe shortly after 1 p.m.
Investigators say they traced the threat to the Seaford teenager, who is not a student in the Milford School District. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the juvenile was brought to police by a parent and charged with one felony count of terroristic threatening. He was released to his parent on a $1,000 unsecured bond following a Family Court presentment in Kent County.
Police Chief Cecilia Ashe thanked detectives and community partners who assisted in the response, including UNITED Church and Milford Movies 9, which provided support during the evacuation.