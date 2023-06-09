SEAFORD, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford woman on drug dealing charges after she was cntacted by the Governor's Task Force on Friday.
This morning, detectives from the Sussex County Governor's Task Force say they located 35 year-old Chelsea Fenimore at the Dollar General in Seaford. Police say she was wanted for violating her probation, and she was taken into custody without incident.
A seach of Fenimore's backpack allegedly led to the discovery of about 2.4 grams of crack cocaine, about 1.17 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,100 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Probation & Parole officers then responded to Fenimore’s hotel room at the Sunrise Motel, located at 22512 Sussex Highway in Seaford, to conduct an administrative search. During the search, Probation & Parole officers reportedly discovered the following:
- Approximately 29.25 of methamphetamine
- Approximately 9.93 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 19.01 grams of crack cocaine
- Three wax baggies containing approximately .021 grams of suspected heroin
Fenimore was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Fenimore was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $82,600 cash bond.