SEAFORD, Del. — A longtime playground in Seaford is set to be torn down after city leaders voted to close it because of safety concerns, marking the end of an era for a park that has served generations of local families.
Jay’s Nest Playground will be dismantled after the Seaford City Council determined the 24-year-old structure had deteriorated and could no longer be maintained safely.
For many families, the playground has long been a community gathering place.
“Let's meet at Jay's Nest. Anytime it's nice out, let's go to Jay's Nest,” said Kristen Bradley.
Bradley said the park has been a staple for her family for years.
“If there's a ball game out here, the football games, soccer games, all of it, we're bringing our kids. They're running over here,” Bradley said.
Her children have been visiting the playground since they were toddlers.
“Each one has a memory here, and they all love this park. When they get bigger, we say, 'Go run and have fun at the park.' We understand it's falling apart, but it will be missed dearly,” Bradley said.
Jay’s Nest holds sentimental value for many residents. Some families helped build the wooden playground decades ago, and some donors even have their names engraved on parts of the structure.
Despite the closure, city leaders say they are already planning what comes next. Officials are in the early stages of designing a new playground for the site, and hope it can be inspired by the original.
City leaders said they hope to include the community in the new build, and plan to send out a survey asking what neighbors would like to see in the coming weeks.
“I do have a kid who's disabled. She can get around just fine, but there are a lot of kids in the community who are in wheelchairs who do need assistance getting around. As much as we love Jay's Nest, it's not that accessible to the entire community, so it would be awesome to see upgrades, new things,” Bradley said.
Bradley said she hopes the new park will carry on the spirit of the old one.
“I truly think this community will come together. But it is so sad to see it go,” Bradley said.
City leaders are asking anyone whose name is engraved on a fence post at the park to contact City Hall. Officials are compiling a list of people who want to keep their fence posts as mementos. They also say they hope to honor the park’s original donors in some way at the new playground.
Officials do not yet have a timeline for when the new park will be completed, but they hope to replace the pieces in a timely manner. In the meantime, city leaders said they hope neighbors utilize other parks across the city.
No final cost was outlined for the future playground, but city leaders said it will likely be costly. They said they will likely do fundraising within the community for the new park.