SEAFORD, DE - After years of anticipation, the new Nylon Capital Shopping Center project in Seaford is finally ready to kick off construction this week.
For many Seaford locals, the Nylon Capital Shopping Center holds nostalgic memories of a bygone era. The current state of the shopping center tells a different story. Where once bustling businesses stood, now stands a mostly dilapidated structure, littered with broken glass and reminders of what once was.
Seaford Councilman Matt MacCoy describes the project as a visionary hub for the future of western Sussex County. Construction will continue over the next two years, and the properties from the old grocery store to the former gym will be demolished to make way for the new $60 million facility.
Already confirmed tenants for the new center include Delaware Technical Community College and TidalHealth.
Some residents of Seaford are eagerly looking forward to the transformation after enduring the sight of crumbling buildings for far too long.
"It’s been a long time coming, and at least something is going up here instead of the buildings just sitting here being caved in," said Cherlyn Taylor.
"Getting rid of the old dilapidated buildings is not only cleaning up an area and getting rid of the eye sores, but also getting rid of an area where unwanted activities may be," said Sue Graff