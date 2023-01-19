Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon.
A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered.
Thursday's search near, Deal Island, had around 15 people sharing information, stories, and an extra set of eyes to look for Fields. They looked through the marshlands and where Fields' car was found earlier this week.
Maryland State Police say Fields' car was found in the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve with blood inside it.
Rochelle Taylor says she grew up with Fields and they were close friends. She says, "He was a good person. We all grew up together. He was best friends with my brother. We talked back in the day. We were really good friends. If it was me, I would want my family out here looking for me."
Another friend of Fields, Deserey Manuel, says they just want their friend to come home safe. " I'm thankful for the people that did come out. It makes me feel a little hope that he will be found. We just want to find him."
Manuel added, "I think this has impacted the community in a very devastating way. Even if you knew him a little bit or knew him a lot whether you're family or a friend I know people that didn't even know him and this is a little different for the community. Everybody's a little bit hurt about it. Everybody has a lot of questions. If it was anybody's loved one, I think that's what community is. It's about that we need to come together."
A grieving group wanting their friend and family to come home.