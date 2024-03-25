SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested three suspects for multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at a Seaford home.
On Thursday, March 21, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor's Task Force, Kent County Governor's Task Force and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Haven Drive in Seaford.
The warrant was obtained after an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the property.
DSP say detectives arrested 22-year-old Jaylyn Faison (of Seaford, Delaware), 38-year-old Shantae Cannon (of Seaford, Delaware), and 19-year-old Tayeanna Hughes (of Bridgeville Delaware).
Officials found the following during a search of the property and a vehicle:
- Approximately 1.057 grams of heroin
- Approximately 4.6 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 15.31 grams of cocaine
- Loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun
- 40 .40 caliber rounds of ammunition
- 5 12-gauge shotgun shells
- Drug paraphernalia
Faison was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,000 secured bond and charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cannon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, released on a $16,500 unsecured bone, and charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2
- Maintaining a Drug Property
- Endangering the Welfare of Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hughes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, released on a $9,400 unsecured bond, and charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia