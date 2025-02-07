DOVER, DE- As the community races to find alternatives following the announcement of the Centre Ice Rink’s closure at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, discussions about potential solutions are intensifying in Dover.
Harrington ice rink users, including the Delmarva Raptors, had hoped for an additional year on their home ice. However, after a series of recent meetings with state fair officials, legislators, and user groups, the decision to close the rink now appears final.
Kristyn Clifton, a representative for the Delmarva Raptors, says that this confirmation on their decision to close in May truly feels like the end of an era for her and her family.
“We found out Wednesday night that they did not grant our request for more time. Basically, we were looking for an extra year so that we had somewhere to go. They are not giving us any more time.”
With no extension, organizations like the Delmarva Raptors are now scrambling to find alternatives.
Clifton explained that they’ve been reaching out to other rinks and putting together a “hybrid” season, keeping kids skating despite the uncertainty.
“We’ve secured the roller rink in Laurel and are working with the one in Dover, too. It’s not the same, but it keeps our kids skating. So, a hybrid season is what we’re going to call it for now, until we have something more solid.”
Meanwhile, plans for the long-anticipated Dover Civic Arena are moving forward. The facility, which has been in development for about two years, is targeted for completion by summer 2026.
Charlie Pens, with the Dover Civic Arena Group, said the focus is now on securing the necessary funding to move the project forward.
“Our meetings are focused on getting the facility completed and funded. We’re at the point now where everything is taken care of, and funding is the last piece of the puzzle for us.”
However, Senator Dave Lawson (R-DE District 15) emphasized the immediate need for a temporary solution.
Lawson envisions a temporary rink at Schutte Park, designed as a permanent structure with movable parts that could later be transferred to the main arena.
“My goal is to have these kids on ice by November, and that is doable. We just have to get the bureaucracy out of the way.”
The Dover Civic Arena Group said they are currently working to secure naming rights. Once finalized, they expect the project to move forward.