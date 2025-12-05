DELMARVA - The season's first bout of wintry weather has arrived on Delmarva, bringing us slick roads and light accumulation for our morning commute on Friday.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says many of us can expect to see a light snowfall throughout most of the day. Those closer to the beaches can expect a wintry mix of snow and rain that will transition to rain as the day progresses.
The storm system bringing the snow is mainly passing to our south, with its northern edge clipping the peninsula. Lichniak says the farther north you live, the less likely you'll see accumulation.
Central parts of Delmarva could see an inch or two of snow Friday before the storm departs later this afternoon.
Numerous schools have already announced delays on Dec. 5 due to the weather.
WBOC will continue to cover this quick-moving system. Download the WBOC Weather App and the WBOC News App to stay in the know. Be safe on the roads, Delmarva!