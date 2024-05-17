MILTON, DE -- Developer Carl M. Freeman Companies submitted a second application with downsized plans for the Cool Spring Crossing housing development at the intersection of Route 9 and Cool Spring Road near Lewes and Milton.
The initial application proposes a mixed-use community with 1,922 homes, a YMCA, an assisted living facility, a grocery store, retail stores, restaurants, and more.
This second application only proposes 1,260 homes as part of a cluster subdivision.
In a statement to WBOC, Laurie Matthews of LM Marketing Group, which represents Carl M. Freeman Companies says:
"This application proposes the "by-right" development design, which aligns with zoning regulations and allows for a cluster subdivision comprising 1260 single-family lots, open space, and associated amenities. It's important to note that while this "by-right" development is being pursued, the original mixed-use master-planned community has not been withdrawn and is still progressing through the zoning process."
Michelle Freeman, Owner and CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies, stated, "We believe that both plans work well for Cool Spring Crossing, although the mixed-use master-planned community offers a broader range of housing types, including workforce housing, alongside commercial and recreational amenities."
Both ideas are receiving strong opposition from the Sussex Preservation Coalition.
"The ordinances and codes allow developers to use every square inch of property and to maximize density and the infrastructure whether is roads, healthcare, schools just can't handle it," says Coalition Vice President Jill Hicks. "It will double the traffic on this road. It's already beyond its capacity. The schools can't handle the amount of children it would bring into the schools, approximately, I think 560 new students to the Cape District. We already know that our healthcare is stretched."
Stephen Owens lives directly across from the 600-acre site and shares similar concerns.
"It's atrocious already," says Owens. "It takes me 45 minutes to get to my chiropractor in the complex near Redner's. They want to put more houses in? We can't move!"
However, several area business owners believe they'd benefit from the development as it would bring them more foot traffic.
The state will review the newest application and plans for Cool Spring Crossing at a Preliminary Land Use Service meeting on Wednesday, May 22.