DELAWARE - The second crew from Delaware Forest Service is shipping off to Minnesota to help fight ongoing fires as part of the national wildfire response system.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says this is a 17-person crew, making up a suppression module, which is a highly-trained team of wildland firefighters who can accomplish a wide range of fireline operations.
The crew left from the Blackbird State Forest at 6 a.m. Saturday for a two-week assignment. Officials say their first shift is expected for Monday, and their final shift scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.
Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper will serve as the Crew Boss.
The three-person engine crew that went to Minnesota a week ago are assigned to the same general area. This team's assignment is expected to end Sunday, Aug. 2.
“Every time our firefighters mobilize, they represent not only the Delaware Forest Service, but the people of Delaware,” says Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “We are proud to contribute skilled personnel to the national response effort and stand alongside our partners as they protect communities and natural resources across the country.”