SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of a second person in connection to a fatal 2023 shooting.
On April 16, 2023, prosecutors say Mykel Elliott, now 18, tracked down two victims to Pizza City in Salisbury seeking revenge for a video posted earlier. The video, according to officials, was seen by Elliott and others as a challenge in an ongoing gang feud. Investigators say Elliott and another suspect, Cashmir Holbrook, opened fire on the victims, killing 16-year-old Ja’siah Johnson and injuring a 22-year-old.
Holbrook is currently serving an active sentence of 40 years.
On Oct. 24, 2025, Elliott was convicted of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, gang participation, and other counts following a five-day trial. Prosecutors say he will remain in custody pending sentencing.
“Elliott’s conviction underscores what law enforcement can achieve through coordinated, determined investigation and prosecution,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Despite many obstacles, including the secretiveness inherent in gang activity and the difficulty in identifying and engaging witnesses who live in fear of the gang element, justice prevailed in this case. The jury’s courage in delivering their verdict reflects their commitment to truth and community safety.”