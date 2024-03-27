SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead and another man injured in Wicomico County.
According to police, on April 16, 2023, Salisbury Police were dispatched to E. Carroll Street near the Pizza City restaurant on reports of a shooting. There, officers say they found two victims, both from Salisbury, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Ja’siah Johnson, 16, was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional but died from his wounds.
Jamere Maynes, 22, was also taken to the hospital and was later released.
In July, police announced the arrest of the first teen suspect, now 17, as Mykel Elliot. Elliot is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other related charges, according to authorities.
On Monday, March 25th 2024, the Maryland State Police arrested Cashmir Holbrook, 17, of Salisbury in connection with the shooting. State Troopers say Holbrook is also being tried as an adult and is charged with first-degree and attempted first-degree murder.
Both Holbrook and Elliot are being held without bond pending trial.
Investigators say they interviewed witnesses and neighbors in the area of the shooting, and collected evidence for the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory.
Anyone with information on the 2023 deadly shooting is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.