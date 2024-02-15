HEBRON, MD– The Maryland Public Service Commission announced an upcoming second public hearing for a Wicomico County solar facility proposed by Porter Mill, LLC.
The hearing will take place Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockawalkin Community Hall at 6772 Rockawalkin Road. MPSC invites community members to comment on the proposal before Public Utility Law Judge Jennifer J. Grace.
The first public hearing on the proposal was held Nov. 1, 2023.
Porter Mill, LLC applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to construct the energy plant on 268 acres bounded by Ocean Gateway (Route 50) and Porter Mill Road, according to a press release.
In addition to the company’s presentation, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Power Plant Research Program, the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel and MPSC technical staff will contribute to the discussion.
The CPCN application is available to view or copy at the Hebron Town Hall located at 100 North Main Street.
Written comments can be sent electronically at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or by mail to Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD, 21202.
A press release says all comments should reference Case No. 9710 for filing.