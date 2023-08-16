ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.-- A second sounding rocket launch from NASA Wallop's Flight Facility in Accomack County has been postponed after an unknown "anomaly" occurred with the first rocket.
According to officials, the RockSat-X sounding rocket lifted off at 6:21 a.m. Immediately after the launch, the second rocket was held due to strong winds.
Officials say NASA Range, safety, and Sounding Rocket Program experts are investigating the cause of the issue.
The rockets were carrying experiments developed by more than 30 university and community college teams as part of NASA’s RockOn Workshop and RockSat programs.
No new launch date for the second rocket has been set.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.