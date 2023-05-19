HURLOCK, Md.- A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of high school basketball star, Corey Mumford.
Delaware State Police say the Maryland Marshals Task Force and Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Andrews Street in Hurlock on Thursday where they found 28-year-old Donregus Holland. Holland was arrested without incident.
He is currently incarcerated in Maryland and will be extradited to Delaware, where he will be charged with Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, and Conspiracy First Degree.
On April 21, Jhalir Henry was arrested in Maryland for his alleged role in the murder of Corey Mumford.
On April 14, at around 2:40 p.m., the Laurel Police Department responded to a shooting near the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Wexford Village Apartments. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Corey Mumford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings. The officers began CPR and attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Mumford was taken to an area hospital where he died. Due to the nature of the case, the Laurel Police Department requested that the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assume the investigation.