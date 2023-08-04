SALISBURY, Md.-A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Monday afternoon at the Pemberton Manor Apartments.
Antonio Lamont Oliver, 24, of Salisbury, has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Police say Oliver was arrested Friday in Philadelphia. He is currently being held at a detention center in Philadelphia awaiting extradition back to Maryland, according to police.
The arrest comes two days after the arrest of 19 year-old Bisheri Jacobs, who is charged with first and second degree murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting.
On July 31, just before 10 p.m., Salisbury Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting at the Pemberton Manor Apartments. Officers found 34 year-old Keith Lamont Chaney of Salisbury suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the complex. Chaney was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.