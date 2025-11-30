MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says there was a trailer fire in Millsboro on Nov. 30, destroying a mobile home. It was the second trailer fire in the town this weekend.
Around 6 a.m., fire officials say they were alerted to a trailer fire on Come About Circle in the Pot-Nets Creekside development off Long Neck Road. The residents were attempting to put the fire out.
Indian River fire officials say the residents believe the fire may have started with a heater and spread into a bedroom.
Fire officials say about 70% of the home was on fire, there was an active gas leak, and one person suffered from burns.
The Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, and the Delaware State Fire Police responded along with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.
Long Neck Water, Delaware Electric Cooperative, and the American Red Cross were notified by fire officials.
The first Millsboro trailer fire this weekend was two days earlier, six miles away.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.