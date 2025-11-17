Cambridge, Md - Dorchester County is temporarily closing a portion of the Malkus Bridge boardwalk due to safety concerns. The closure affects the popular walking, fishing, and family outing spot while officials determine what repairs are needed and how long the work will take.
Usama Pervaiz, an international student, said he appreciates the effort to improve the boardwalk.
“I appreciate they are working on it to get it better,” Pervaiz said. “And I hope to see it soon in better condition.”
For many neighbors, the boardwalk is a regular part of daily life. Bill Brooks shared his perspective.
“I just think if the repairs are necessary, you know, it's important,” Brooks told WBOC. “It needs to be safe. Because I would hate to think somebody would get hurt. I'm glad to know it's going to be reopened.”
Some locals have noticed the damage firsthand. Hobart Price, who was born and raised in Cambridge, shared his perspective.
“Well, it needs repairing, that's for sure,” Price said. “I've gone across that, and at low tide you can see the foundation and you've got the poles that come down and you can see the foundation. You can actually see the holes in the cement. So it's unsafe. It really is.”
The county says it understands how important the boardwalk is for both the community and visitors, and will provide updates as the repair plan moves forward.