MILTON, DE - Some areas of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge’s Fowler Beach will be closing for the benefit of migratory shorebirds, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) says.
According to the Fish & Wildlife Service, the closed areas include bay bay beach, dunes, and back-barrier portions of Fowler Beach beginning March 1st. Closings help protect and encourage nesting for migratory birds such as red knots, piping plover, oystercatchers, terns, and other species, FWS says.
Visitors to Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge are asked to obey all signs and barriers. Dog walking is prohibited, according to FWSm and the closed areas are subject to change at any time.
Beach nesting habitats are slated to reopen October 1st for full visitor use.
More information can be found on Prime Hook’s website or by calling 302-684-8419.