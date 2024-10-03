SELBYVILLE, DE - A donation drive at the Treasure Beach RV Park and Campground is collecting goods to send down to those affected by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina.
Organizers of the event told WBOC they're collecting a variety of items, a list of which can be found on their website.
The organizers said that, as of Thursday afternoon, they had collected almost enough to fill one 53-foot trailer, donated to them by a campground regular from Art Collins Trucking. In addition to multiple pallets of goods, the group is sending down 38,000 pounds of water.
Pam Adkins, one of the events organizers, said the group is looking to pay it forward.
"Being in a coastal town, this could happen to us anytime," Adkins said. "We would certainly never turn away help people wanting to help the community out."
The campgrounds general manager, Kenny Stevens, said that the response to the donation drive has been generous.
"I'm getting tons of phone calls, my phone's burning up," Stevens said. "They just wanna pour their hearts out to these people cause they see what's happening on social media."
However, the manager said he isn't surprised.
"I feel like in Sussex County this is what we do," Stevens said. "We take care of our own people and anybody we can help that's what we do."
Multiple cars full of donations pulled in while WBOC was on site today. One of these cars belonged to Dionne Keeler, a local principal who unloaded multiple boxes of goods along with two of her students.
"We've seen storms come through here and the devastation that has had," Keeler said. "Anything we can do to help, we want to be part of that."
Organizers of the drive said they're accepting donations through Sunday afternoon.
They said they plan to send the supplies to Western North Carolina on Monday. According to the organizers, they may host more donation drives within the coming weeks depending on the needs in the south.
Donations can be dropped off at the Treasure Beach RV Park and Campground at 37291 Lighthouse Rd in Selbyville. Those interested in more information can visit the campground's website.