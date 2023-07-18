SELBYVILLE, Del.- A fire at a commercial building in Selbyville is has been ruled an accident by the State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal says the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring. Damage from the fire is estimated to be $20,000.
There were no reported injuries.
Fire Chief Travis Timmons, of the Selbyville Vol. Fire Company tells WBOC the fire happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday at Avalanche Industries in the 100 block of Dixon Street. When crews arrived they found a single-story warehouse with smoke coming from the roof. When crews got inside the building they found a fire in the attic.
The fire was got under control and the scene was turned over to the fire marshal’s officer, the fire chief says.
Crews from Selbyville, Roxana, Frankford, Dagsboro, Millville, Bishopville, and Sussex County Paramedics were all on the scene to help.