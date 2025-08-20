SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they arrested 42-year-old Troy Hudson from Selbyville for felony drug and gun charges after executing a search warrant on Aug. 19.
The search warrant was for a home on the 31000 block of Polly Branch Road in Selbyville, police say. They say the warrant was obtained after an investigation into Hudson for distribution of illegal narcotics.
Police say Hudson was detained during the search, and there was also a child in the house.
The search led to the discovery of the following:
- Approximately 91.22 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 52.66 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 9.78 grams of heroin
- 9mm handgun and ammunition
- .32 caliber handgun and ammunition
- Short double barrel shotgun
- 2 12-gauge shotguns
- 2 .40 caliber magazines and ammunition
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
- $8,535.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Hudson was arrested on multiple felony charges and was brought to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $206,400 cash bond.